Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 1

Bill eliminating local match for walk/bike infrastructure becomes law (ATA)

Protesters want cop fired who grabbed Black woman walking dog along lakefront (Block Club)

1 dead, 1 critically injured after motorcycle-van crash in Calumet Heights (Sun-Times)

After drowning in Rogers Park, neighbors installed life ring, park district removed it (Block Club)

Can the culprit(s) driving around in a white truck egging pedestrians be beaten? (Block Club)

Bike stuff happening in northwest Indiana this fall (South Bend Tribune)

Read and Run offers jogging tours of literary sites (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

