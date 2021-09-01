Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 1
- Bill eliminating local match for walk/bike infrastructure becomes law (ATA)
- Protesters want cop fired who grabbed Black woman walking dog along lakefront (Block Club)
- 1 dead, 1 critically injured after motorcycle-van crash in Calumet Heights (Sun-Times)
- After drowning in Rogers Park, neighbors installed life ring, park district removed it (Block Club)
- Can the culprit(s) driving around in a white truck egging pedestrians be beaten? (Block Club)
- Bike stuff happening in northwest Indiana this fall (South Bend Tribune)
- Read and Run offers jogging tours of literary sites (Block Club)
