Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 27
- Pritzker enacts indoor mask mandate, vaccines for teachers, college students, healthcare workers (Tribune)
- Napolitano opposes 297 units, 59 affordable, with 270 car spots planned near Cumberland stop (Block Club)
- Mixed-income development at 63rd and Maryland gets plan commission approval (Hyde Park Herald)
- Rehab of Irving Park from river to Ravenswood includes “about 17” sidewalk bump-outs (Block Club)
- Road rage may have played a role in shooting that ended with driver crashing into Giddings Plaza (Block Club)
- City investigating COVID-19 cases tied to Market Days, a fest celebrating LGBTQ pride (Block Club)
- Jackson Park’s Wooded Island will be gated at dusk to curb “criminal activity” (Block Club)
- Ald. Ramirez-Rosa discusses the “Candyman” remake and the destruction of Cabrini Green
