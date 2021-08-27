Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 27

Pritzker enacts indoor mask mandate, vaccines for teachers, college students, healthcare workers (Tribune)

Napolitano opposes 297 units, 59 affordable, with 270 car spots planned near Cumberland stop (Block Club)

Mixed-income development at 63rd and Maryland gets plan commission approval (Hyde Park Herald)

Rehab of Irving Park from river to Ravenswood includes “about 17” sidewalk bump-outs (Block Club)

Road rage may have played a role in shooting that ended with driver crashing into Giddings Plaza (Block Club)

City investigating COVID-19 cases tied to Market Days, a fest celebrating LGBTQ pride (Block Club)

Jackson Park’s Wooded Island will be gated at dusk to curb “criminal activity” (Block Club)

Ald. Ramirez-Rosa discusses the “Candyman” remake and the destruction of Cabrini Green

