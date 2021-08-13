Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 13

Man accused of killing Officer Ella French was free after being charged in hit-and-run (WGN)

Tribune: 6 mph ticketing rule resulted in about 300K citations and $11M in fines in first 2 months

Man stabbed while sleeping on Red Line is 8th CTA stabbing victim since June 24 (NBC)

Police charge 18-year-old driver who admitted to deadly Lincolnwood hit-and-run (WGN)

Ex-CPD officer gets year in prison for taking bribes in exchange for crash report details (Sun-Times)

Metra passengers were stuck on Kenosha-bound train for hours following Tuesday’s storm (Kenosha News)

Win 4 ticket’s to ATA’s Bike the Drive on September 5 (WGN)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.