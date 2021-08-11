Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 11
- Senate approves $1 trillion infrastructure bill (Crain’s, Sun-Times)
- West Side rail line could be converted into an elevated trail like the 606 (Block Club)
- Last night’s extreme weather caused power outages and transit delays (CBS 2)
- More coverage on Metra and CTA delays caused by last night’s storm (WGN)
- As of this morning, more than 100,000 people were still without power (Sun-Times)
- There’s a shortage of school bus drivers in the suburbs (Fox 32)
- World Naked Bike Ride returns to Chicago this weekend (Time Out)
- Aurora’s “Green Mile” bike lane needs repairs (Aurora Beacon News)
- Tom Carper, Amtrak board member and former mayor of Macomb writes an opinion piece in The Hill about why trains matter
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.