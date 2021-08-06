Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 6

Officer who shot Ariel Roman in Grand Red Line station faces felony criminal charges (Tribune)

Duckworth succeeds in earmarking $1.75B in infra bill for transit station accessibility (Crain’s)

Cook County awards $8.5 million in transit grants for 34 south, southwest suburban projects (Tribune)

3 people critically injured in a pin-in crash in South Deering (Sun-Times)

Sports columnist Rick Telander charged with DUI, reckless driving, no insurance (Feder)

Black JoyRide is working to make biking safe and accessible for Black and Latino Chicagoans (Reader)

A beginner’s guide to Midway and O’Hare airports (Travel & Leisure)

Tour Dunning on 2 wheels Saturday to celebrate neighborhood’s new e-bike Divvy Stations (Block Club)

