We Keep You Rollin’ Legacy Ride highlights Far South gems, wellness resources

This past weekend there were inspiring youth-oriented bike events on both the South and North sides. Yesterday Streetsblog ran a writeup of Saturday’s Chicago Family Bike Fest in Lakeview and Sunday’s Roscoe Village Kidical Mass bike ride, which celebrated new concrete protection on North Center’s Campbell Avenue bike lanes.

Today let’s take a look at Saturday’s 6th Annual Legacy Bike Ride and Wellness Pop-up hosted by the Riverdale-based cycling and wellness group We Keep You Rollin’. According to organization leader Deloris Lucas, the purpose of the event was “to a promote an active, healthy lifestyle to residents of the far South Side… [It] was one of the best collaborations that I’ve designed. Over 30 supporters wished us well, in one way or another.”

The event started with a 4.2-mile morning bike ride leaving from Golden Gate Park, 13134 S. Vernon Ave. in the Golden Gate neighborhood, near the Altgeld Gardens housing project. Divvy provided loaner bikes for participants and ABC Quick Check (air, brakes, chain, quick-releases) safety checks were conducted for participants who brought personal bikes. After a group stretch led by Coach Toi and Coach Mike from the Chicago Park District, and a prayer and gratitude affirmations from WKYR ambassador D’Andrea Grant, the ride hit the road.

The group pedaled down 131st Street, Vernon, and 133rd Street, which were pedestrianized, block-party style. The cyclists visited the Little Calumet Riverfront at 134th Street and St. Lawrence Avenue, the location of Jan and Aagje Ton’s farm, which served as a safe house for freedom seekers fleeing slavery before the Civil War. The site has been inducted into the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom registry.

Next the ride visited the Beaubien Woods boat launch, where it was greeted by Cook Country Forest Preserve District Summer Teen Green Ambassadors, who discussed their trail-building projects.

From there the participants rolled on to the new Altgeld Gardens library and community center for a tour of the facility with head librarian Nick Saunders.

After that the the group rode back to Golden Gate Park for a wellness and resource fair, including reps from Rock Enterprises and Development Corporation, SunRun Solar, Olive Harvey College, the forest preserve district, Early Learning Coalition, Pullman Park – National Park Service, Meadows Eastside Community Resource Organization, Ride Illinois, Far South Chicago Coalition, Phalanx Family Services. Vaccinations were provided onsite by the Chicago Department of Public Health. After a complimentary cookout and pizza lunch, Coach Toi and Coach Mike led a yoga and meditation workshop.

“We were truly busy, but had a lot of fun,” Deloris Lucas said.

Keep up with We Keep You Rolling’s activities on the group’s Facebook page.