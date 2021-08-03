Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 3
- Letter: Enforcing masks on CTA post-Lolla is locking stable door after horses were stolen (Sun-Times)
- Family of Raven Holiday, 23, killed in Englewood crash with no citations, wants answers (NBC)
- Man who aided Max Lewis after he was killed on the ‘L’ calls for stopping “insanity” of gun violence (Tribune)
- DUI charges filed against driver from crash that killed Robert Strobl, 70, in Westmont (Sun-Times)
- Motorcyclists doing tricks on the Stevenson got into fiery crash (CBS)
- Block Club looks at upcoming 71st Street streetscaping project, which includes bike lanes
- Black Ensemble Theater gets $5 M grant, plans Uptown cultural corridor with artist housing (Block Club)
- Herald bike columnist discusses Grand Illinois Bike Tour, safer crossing at Wilke, Lake-Cook roads
