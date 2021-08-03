Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 3

Letter: Enforcing masks on CTA post-Lolla is locking stable door after horses were stolen (Sun-Times)

Family of Raven Holiday, 23, killed in Englewood crash with no citations, wants answers (NBC)

Man who aided Max Lewis after he was killed on the ‘L’ calls for stopping “insanity” of gun violence (Tribune)

DUI charges filed against driver from crash that killed Robert Strobl, 70, in Westmont (Sun-Times)

Motorcyclists doing tricks on the Stevenson got into fiery crash (CBS)

Block Club looks at upcoming 71st Street streetscaping project, which includes bike lanes

Black Ensemble Theater gets $5 M grant, plans Uptown cultural corridor with artist housing (Block Club)

Herald bike columnist discusses Grand Illinois Bike Tour, safer crossing at Wilke, Lake-Cook roads

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.