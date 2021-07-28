Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 28

  • 9 states added to Chicago’s travel advisory as Delta fuels COVID surge across US (Block Club)
  • Activists float an alternative location and design for the Obama Presidential Center (Crain’s)
  • Driver fatally struck Jamal Johnson, 42, as he walked on a stretch of Higgins Road with no sidewalks (Herald)
  • Witness: “Reckless driver” was spotted speeding on the Eisenhower prior to fatal crash (ABC)
  • Ayanna Bennett, 26, found dead of gunshot wound in car at Crystal Lake Metra station (LMCS)
  • A West Side vacant lot has been turned into an arts pop-up with vendors, performances, and workshops (Block Club)
  • Block Club looks at the Clark Street protected bike lane project in Edgewater

