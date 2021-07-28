Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 28

9 states added to Chicago’s travel advisory as Delta fuels COVID surge across US (Block Club)

Activists float an alternative location and design for the Obama Presidential Center (Crain’s)

Driver fatally struck Jamal Johnson, 42, as he walked on a stretch of Higgins Road with no sidewalks (Herald)

Witness: “Reckless driver” was spotted speeding on the Eisenhower prior to fatal crash (ABC)

Ayanna Bennett, 26, found dead of gunshot wound in car at Crystal Lake Metra station (LMCS)

A West Side vacant lot has been turned into an arts pop-up with vendors, performances, and workshops (Block Club)

Block Club looks at the Clark Street protected bike lane project in Edgewater

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.