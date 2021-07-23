Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 23

  • Sun-Times endorses redevelopment plan for Michael Reese, including new 27th St. Metra stop
  • Chicago’s transit recovery is going better than peer cities like NYC, D.C. (CBS)
  • Man driving Jeep hits another Jeep under Lake ‘L’, sending it crashing into supports, then shoots its driver (CBS)
  • Truck driver crashes, spills gravel on 2 lanes of Bishop Ford, causing delays (NBC)
  • After Hershel Weinberger’s death, Ald. Silverstein criticized for putting up “Caution: Children Playing” signs
  • An update on plans to revamp the Glen Ellyn Metra station (Daily Herald)
  • Sun-Times looks at the mural tributes to Black racer Major Taylor along his namesake bike trail

