Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 30

Witnesses: Motorist drove around Metra gates before crash that killed Essence Ransberry, 5, and 3 adults (NBC)

6, including 4 children, were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after crash on Dan Ryan (CBS)

Man running red light crashed into sedan, seriously injuring 2 teens in Sauganash (Sun-Times)

Paintball gun attacks on people riding bikes in Mt. Greenwood (CBS)

DuSable Park advocates say Lightfoot has left them out of her $40M plan to finally build park (Block Club)

What eye-tracking glasses taught me about riding bikes in Chicago (Built In)

Every bike has a story. What’s yours? (Chicago Now)

