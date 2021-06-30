Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 30
- Witnesses: Motorist drove around Metra gates before crash that killed Essence Ransberry, 5, and 3 adults (NBC)
- 6, including 4 children, were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after crash on Dan Ryan (CBS)
- Man running red light crashed into sedan, seriously injuring 2 teens in Sauganash (Sun-Times)
- Paintball gun attacks on people riding bikes in Mt. Greenwood (CBS)
- DuSable Park advocates say Lightfoot has left them out of her $40M plan to finally build park (Block Club)
- What eye-tracking glasses taught me about riding bikes in Chicago (Built In)
- Every bike has a story. What’s yours? (Chicago Now)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
