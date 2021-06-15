Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 15

Editorial: New $180M State/Lake CTA station would be a boon to downtown — and the city (Sun-Times)

Police release image of truck whose driver injured cyclist at Madison/Kostner (NBC)

Over $2.5 million earmarked for Lake County bike paths and sidewalks (IL Senate Democrats)

Elmwood Park purchases lot near Metra station, hopes to see it developed (Tribune)

After much discussion, Northbrook Days fest finds new home near downtown Metra station (Tribune)

Sun-Times columnists Mary Mitchell and Neil Steinberg endorse DuSable Drive

Ojibwe artist Andrea Carlson on the need to uplift DuSable’s Potawatomi wife Kitihawa (Sun-Times)

A good problem to have: Cubs fans biking to game leave a huge pile of Divvy bikes (Sun-Times)

