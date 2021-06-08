Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 8

Kevin Clark’s family discusses their campaign to improve safety at the crash site (CBS)

Shots fired on Lake Shore Drive led to crash at 31st Street (CBS)

Jefferson Park attack is at least the 2nd intentional SUV assault in Chicago in 5 weeks (Block Club)

Red Line service suspended several hours after one wheel of train derails near Bryn Mawr (CBS)

New ATA “Biking is for everyone” website has tips for getting started with metropolitan cycling

Bike Palatine Club joins forces with other groups to celebrate National Bike Month (ATA)

Writer biked from Chicago to LA along Route 66 during the pandemic (Tribune)

Logan porch jazz shows from lockdown are returning to Palmer Square as regular concerts (Block Club)

