Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 3

Wrong-way crash on Dan Ryan near 63rd kills Naperville man, Chicago woman

High-speed Lake Shore Drive crash kills 1, injures 3 near Monroe (ABC)

Construction begins on the CTA’s new Bryn Mawr station Today (CBS)

IDOT seeks public input on a new study assessing the state’s rail system (RiverBender)

Residents asked to weigh in on how vacant Lawndale lot should be developed (Block Club)

“Boystown” banners switched to “Northalsted” in controversial rebranding (Block Club)

Tow truck drivers are dropping destroyed cars around Woodlawn (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.