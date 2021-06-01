Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 1

Illinois legislators pass bill to eliminate 20% local match for walk/bike infrastructure (ATA)

Conductors on Union Pacific Metra lines resumed collecting fares today (Evanston Now)

15-year-old Chicago boy among 2 killed in crash on I-90 in Hoffman Estates (WGN)

Wrong-way hit-and-run driver who fatally struck Maria Chiqui, 55, in the Loop charged (ABC)

Driver who struck and killed man, 72, in Avalon Park cited (Sun-Times)

Body of young man found in LaSalle Blue Line station early Saturday morning (NBC)

City continues to bring COVID vaccination to residents via mobile vaccination buses (ABC)

Publisher buys all ad space in Logan station for $48K to turn it into an art gallery (Block Club)

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest, Chalk Howard Street return to Rogers Park this summer (Block Club)

Tips for enjoying the LFT from Gerardo Garcia, owner of Lakeshore Bike (ABC)

Meet the winners of the Ride a Divvy Bike in an Avocado Costume Challenge

