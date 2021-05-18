Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 18
- City announces “Rediscover Summer” program to provide recreation opportunities for kids
- Delayed updates on O’Hare shuttle system frustrating airline passengers (CBS 2)
- Paid parking meters are being installed at Montrose Harbor (Block Club)
- NPR’s Marketplace program looks into how transit agencies are bringing riders back
- Amtrak route between Chicago and Detroit being bumped up to 110 mph (Detroit News)
- Developer returns with updated apartment plan for parking lot in Lincoln Square (Block Club)
- Tribune reporter Sarah Freishman discusses CTA and Metra story on WGN Radio
- Chicago school bus companies are seeking drivers for this autumn (CBS 2)
- Employees at Experimental Station, which owns and operates Blackstone Bicycle Works, vote for union (Block Club)
- Active Trans seeks signatures to advance effort for HB 270 in Springfield
