Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 12
- CDOT announces plans to pilot Copenhagen-stye bike lanes between road and sidewalk level (Sun-Times)
- Metra Chicago ridership rises as more get vaccinated, work downtown (ABC)
- Hit-and-run driver critically injured woman, 21, walking across Addison at Janssen (WGN)
- Charges expected for teen in stolen car who fatally struck Annette Odneal, 62, in Posen (Tribune)
- ATA, MPC weigh in on how to prevent bike-car crashes, like the one that killed Helmut Jahn (Herald)
- Bloomerg: Pedestrianizing Chicago’s Fulton Market during COVID-19 has boosted business
- Letter: What if we renamed Lake Shore Drive “DuSable Lake Shore Drive”? (Sun-Times)
