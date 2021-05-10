Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 10
- City email dump includes reference to fears of “anarchists” posing as ride-hail drivers during protests
- Mass Transit looks at Chicago’s CTA COVID-19 vaccination bus program
- Teen driver of stolen car struck and killed Annette Odneal, 62, on Mother’s Day, fled (WGN)
- 2 drivers fatally struck Thompson Center architect Helmut Jahn on his bike near St. Charles (Tribune)
- South Side car crash after attempted traffic stop leaves 48-year-old man in critical condition (WGN)
- The DePaulia looks at the rise of transportation cycling in Chicago
- The Tribune publishes a bunch of anti-DuSable Drive comments from readers
- Tribune’s Zorn on DuSable Drive: “What we’ll lose in tradition we’ll gain in originality”
- From the email trove: What city officials said about Streetsblog staff behind the the scenes
- Moving Freely exhibit highlighting how mobility contributes to racial equity debuts 5/15 in Lawndale
