Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 4

Auto show is coming back in July as Chicago’s 1st big convention (Block Club)

ISP: Byron McClain, 47, dead after suffering “medical emergency,” crashing on Eisenhower (Sun-Times)

Woman driving car with 5 children is injured after crashing into Lawndale building (ABC)

No hate crime charges for driver who attacked group after reportedly yelling anti-Asian comments (Tribune)

LED Black Power fist mural by Kedzie-Homan stop is a walkability strategy (Block Club)

Divvy offers rewards program to members in exchange for distribution help (Sun-Times)

Daily Herald cycling columnist looks at the current e-bike boom

Online community meetings on south Red Line extension this Wednesday and Thursday

Blessing of the Bikes 6/13 noon at Tabor Church, 3542 W. Sunnyside

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.