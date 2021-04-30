Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 30

Open Chicago plan loosens restrictions for restaurants, theaters, festivals, more (ABC)

Truck driver seriously injured in Tollway crash near Oak Brook (Tribune)

Metra Train reportedly struck taxi in Mount Prospect (Tribune)

Boy, 15, charged with stabbing a man and assaulting two other people on CTA trains (Sun-Times)

Target distro center, on site where demolition polluted Little Village, includes bike-ped path (Tribune)

700 units, new pedestrian bridge planned 7 miles southeast of Aurora Metra station (Tribune)

Should Chicago’s lakefront be turned into a national park? (Tribune)

