Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 28

Metra hiring over 100 workers ahead of expected post-COVID ridership increase (ABC)

Metra’s new Edgewater station delayed again as city nixes green groundwater plan (Block Club)

Lesley Engel, 53, killed in four-car crash in Naperville (Sun-Times)

Chicago police looking for suspect who robbed, stabbed CTA passenger in the Loop (Fox)

6 Corners neighbors argue car-centric development would “bring suburbs to city” (Block Club)

Vernon Hills school to launch P.E. class on bicycle safety and maintenance (Tribune)

Lakeview’s under-‘L’ Low-Line Market Returns In June (Block Club)

