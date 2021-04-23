Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 23

On Earth Day, ATA asked IL Congressional delegation for a historic investment in transit

At South Loop bus station, volunteers see signs of increased immigration (Sun-Times)

Joshua Deac, 17, dead after teen driver of car he was riding in failed to yield while making left (Tribune)

2 drivers crash into restaurant at Montrose/Drake in Albany Park (CBS)

Man arrested after “viciously attacking” woman on Blue Line near Oak Park station (Sun-Times)

Metra is looking to install batteries on three older locomotives (IRJ)

Geoffrey Baer explains what’s up with the Green Line bridge at 59th Street (WTTW)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.