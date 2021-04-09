Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 9

Oak Park police officer, suspect shot and seriously injured during traffic stop (CBS)

2 hurt after driver car hits ambulance crash at Kimball and Addison (WGN)

Toddler critically injured in LSD road rage shooting shows signs of recovery, suspect charged (NBC)

Two officers in involved in Red Line shooting of Ariel Roman now face firing from CPD (Tribune)

Falling revenue from Tinley Park Metra lots during COVID hurt the suburb’s bottom line (Tribune)

How a bike ride inspired plan to overhaul Mercy Hospital (Block Club)

Annoying: Chicago-set “Thunder Force” movie appears to use Atlanta’s MARTA trains (Tribune)

