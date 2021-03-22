Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 22

After driver fatally strikes Kawantis Robinson, 5, in Englewood, family honors him with balloon launch (NBC)

One dead, another injured after several motorcyclists crash in Lake in the Hills (CBS)

Male driver dies in Arlington Heights high-speed crash (CBS)

Hundreds gather for ‘Stop Asian Hate’ march at Logan Square monument (Tribune)

Loop Alliance: Downtown pedestrian traffic has seen a “big surge” recently (CBS)

Brown argues, again, that Montrose getting meters – like almost every S. Side beach – is unfair (Sun-Times)

8.7K+ people have signed Chicago Area Running Association’s petition against meters at Montrose

Many residents of Logan’s upscale TOD towers have moved out during the pandemic (Block Club)

Metra names Kevin McCann chief operating officer (Progressive Railroading)

ATA forum on future of suburban transit this Wednesday

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.