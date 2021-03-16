Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 16

Illinois moving towards final reopening phase when large events can take place (Tribune)

City delays decision on permit for General Iron on SE Side (Block Club)

Chicago bus drivers reflect on one year of the pandemic (WBEZ)

2nd person dies after I-57 crash at 99th Street (Sun-Times)

Male driver died in crash that shut off power to Lake Zurich’s Village Hall (Sun-Times)

State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi sponsors bill to remove all red light cams in Illinois (Tribune)

Joe Moreno did not wrongfully downzone Double Door, court rules (Block Club)

