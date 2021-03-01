Deconstructing the Chicago Tribune’s speed camera backlash article

Streetsblog Chicago has generally been a strong advocate for automated traffic enforcement, which, when implemented strategically and equitably, has been shown to reduce serious and fatal crashes (more on that later), while reducing the potential for racially-biased traffic enforcement by police officers.

However, we didn’t endorse Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to lower the threshold for speed camera tickets from the previous 10 mph down to 6 mph, which passed last November. It was a tough call, but our thinking was that the pandemic, when many people are already financially struggling, isn’t a good time to start issuing citations for relatively minor offenses.

Moreover, the move was such a transparent effort by the mayor to find revenue to plug Chicago’s budget hole that we feared it would inspire a new backlash against automated enforcement. There have already been serious efforts to ban the technology in Illinois.

But since the 6 mph ticketing threshold is now in effect, with $35 tickets being issued for violations from 6 to 10 mph over the limit as of today, I’m hoping that we’ll see a further reduction in serious and deadly crashes, without the new tickets placing an undue burden on lower-income and working class Chicagoans. Moreover, Streetsblog Chicago will continue to do what we’ve always done, debunking inaccurate and misleading info about automated enforcement.

On Friday the Chicago Tribune helped shift the backlash against the speed cam policy into a higher gear with a new piece by John Byrne titled “Chicago’s new 6 mph speeding ticket rules start Monday, and they’re looking lucrative for city.” It continues the paper’s longtime policy of slanted coverage arguing that automated enforcement has few safety benefits and is unfair to drivers who speed.

“Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s new stricter speed camera rules start Monday and, if the early warnings are any indication, they’re looking expensive for Chicago drivers,” Byrne writes. He bases that statement on the fact that in January during the first week that the city began issuing warning notices to people speeding by 6-9 mph, 52,498 warnings were mailed out. (Before the new rule was implemented, people going exactly 10 mph over the limit were fined $35, and faster violators got $100 tickets.)