Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 27

ATA action alert: Support bill to make state roads safer for people walking and biking

CTA SUV was reported stolen from 95th station early Friday, later found crashed into a tree (ABC)

CPD: Driver rear-ended squad car in River North, injuring 2 officers, no citations (ABC)

Judge: Man fleeing traffic stop used car “like a weapon” before killing Lakisel Thomas, 42 (Sun-Times)

Federal prosecutors have charged 3 men with setting fire to CTA van during May civil unrest (Sun-Times)

On Monday speed cams will begin issuing $35 tickets for speeding by 6 mph (Sun-Times)

Remembering Chicago’s dapper Tweed Ride series on British 3-speeds (The Chainlink)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

– John Greenfield, co-editor