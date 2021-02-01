Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 1

CMAP report: Traffic safety has been getting worse in the region during the pandemic

Alexander Solis, 9, dies days after car/semi crash on I-88 (Sun-Times)

Driver sustains minor injuries after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into Metra train (Sun-Times)

Metra Electric train halted in south suburbs after wires come down (CBS)

Tribune theater critic recalls struggling to get home by transit during the blizzard of 2011

Blair Kamin’s departure means Chicago has no full-time architecture critic (ArchDaily)

40 pieces of public art in Chicago flagged as potentially problematic (Block Club)

How to stay safe while shoveling your sidewalk (Tribune)

