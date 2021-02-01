Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 1
- CMAP report: Traffic safety has been getting worse in the region during the pandemic
- Alexander Solis, 9, dies days after car/semi crash on I-88 (Sun-Times)
- Driver sustains minor injuries after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into Metra train (Sun-Times)
- Metra Electric train halted in south suburbs after wires come down (CBS)
- Tribune theater critic recalls struggling to get home by transit during the blizzard of 2011
- Blair Kamin’s departure means Chicago has no full-time architecture critic (ArchDaily)
- 40 pieces of public art in Chicago flagged as potentially problematic (Block Club)
- How to stay safe while shoveling your sidewalk (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great February.