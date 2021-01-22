Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 22
- ATA hosts week-long event aimed at creating better walking, biking, and transit in the suburbs
- Contrary to what Lyft-funded super-PAC says, ride-hail drivers are better off as employees (One Illinois)
- On of the twins, 14, struck by a driver while skateboarding in Elgin has died (NBC)
- Amid surge in carjackings, top cop to send in more detectives (Block Club)
- Plan to turn Morton Salt plant into music venue is facing scrutiny over parking (Block Club)
- Chicago Park District programs returning after being suspended due to coronavirus (Block Club)
- We Keep You Rollin’ is raising money to buy electric cargo bikes for outreach during COVID-19
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago