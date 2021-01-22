Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 22

ATA hosts week-long event aimed at creating better walking, biking, and transit in the suburbs

Contrary to what Lyft-funded super-PAC says, ride-hail drivers are better off as employees (One Illinois)

On of the twins, 14, struck by a driver while skateboarding in Elgin has died (NBC)

Amid surge in carjackings, top cop to send in more detectives (Block Club)

Plan to turn Morton Salt plant into music venue is facing scrutiny over parking (Block Club)

Chicago Park District programs returning after being suspended due to coronavirus (Block Club)

We Keep You Rollin’ is raising money to buy electric cargo bikes for outreach during COVID-19

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great January.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago