Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 14

Will Chicago be able to get rid of our giant Trump sign? (Tribune)

Yonah Freemark: Metra’s new cars are welcome, but it’s stupid that they’re still “built like bricks”

Police: 1 dead, 3 injured after speeding driver hits another vehicle in South Deering (Sun-Times)

Teresa Dan, 56, fights to recover from River Grove hit-and-run, police seek driver (CBS)

Driver doors cyclist in Uptown, causing head and back injuries (Block Club)

Cook County officials set to demolish 2 buildings at jail campus this spring (Block Club)

West Side groups working to redesign Sears sunken garden (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great January.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago