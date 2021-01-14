Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 14
- Will Chicago be able to get rid of our giant Trump sign? (Tribune)
- Yonah Freemark: Metra’s new cars are welcome, but it’s stupid that they’re still “built like bricks”
- Police: 1 dead, 3 injured after speeding driver hits another vehicle in South Deering (Sun-Times)
- Teresa Dan, 56, fights to recover from River Grove hit-and-run, police seek driver (CBS)
- Driver doors cyclist in Uptown, causing head and back injuries (Block Club)
- Cook County officials set to demolish 2 buildings at jail campus this spring (Block Club)
- West Side groups working to redesign Sears sunken garden (Block Club)
