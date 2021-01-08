Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 8

How the Democrats’ infra spending plan could benefit Chicago and Illinois (Crain’s)

Updates on Lincoln Yards infra plans during a rare public meeting on the development (Block Club)

FTA chips in $173M for second set of South Shore Line tracks from Gary to Michigan City (Tribune)

Something to look forward to: Damen Green stop will open this year (TOC)

Outgoing conservative Democrat Rep. Dan Lipinski’s role in securing funding for local transit (Tribune)

Driver kills Linda Washington, 50, on sidewalk in Chatham (Sun-Times)

Ex-alderman Joe Moreno jailed after striking 8 cars while he had 4X the legal BAC (Tribune)

Disabled vet sues feds over injuries from bike crash on North Chicago speed bump (Patch)

Advocates are pushing for a new greenway through southern Evanston (Evanston Roundtable)

