Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 8
- How the Democrats’ infra spending plan could benefit Chicago and Illinois (Crain’s)
- Updates on Lincoln Yards infra plans during a rare public meeting on the development (Block Club)
- FTA chips in $173M for second set of South Shore Line tracks from Gary to Michigan City (Tribune)
- Something to look forward to: Damen Green stop will open this year (TOC)
- Outgoing conservative Democrat Rep. Dan Lipinski’s role in securing funding for local transit (Tribune)
- Driver kills Linda Washington, 50, on sidewalk in Chatham (Sun-Times)
- Ex-alderman Joe Moreno jailed after striking 8 cars while he had 4X the legal BAC (Tribune)
- Disabled vet sues feds over injuries from bike crash on North Chicago speed bump (Patch)
- Advocates are pushing for a new greenway through southern Evanston (Evanston Roundtable)
