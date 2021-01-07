Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 7
- Will COVID vaccines accelerate a return to downtown offices? (Tribune)
- Man, 29, found dead on CTA Red Line train near 63rd Street (Sun-Times)
- 5 critically injured, including 3 kids and teen, after Humboldt Park crash (WGN)
- Police searching for suspect in December 28 stabbing at Rosemont station (J&T)
- Driver veered onto the Lakefront Trail near 51st Street bridge Wednesday
- Franklin Park will see completion of the Metra line Quiet Zone project this year (Tribune)
- 2 key funding sources that could help your community get bike/ped infrastructure (ATA)
- 29th Ward PB proposals include bike lanes on Roosevelt, Austin Boulevard (Austin Talks)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago