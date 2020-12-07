Active Transportation Alliance looked back at a tumultuous year during its annual meeting

This week, over 100 Active Transportation Alliance members logged into Zoom for ATA’s annual meeting. The hour-and-half agenda—which included volunteer recognition, the year’s accomplishments, 2021 priorities, and breakout room discussions—distilled the massive pressure COVID-19 put on transportation advocacy, and the small victories for public space and walking, biking, and transit that likely wouldn’t have happened under normal circumstances.

Advocacy manager Julia Gerasimenko kicked things off, announcing the two City Advocate of the Year awardees. Romina Castillo, and employee of the urban planning firm Muse Community + Design and and in-house consultant with the Chicago Department of Transportation, was recognized for her role in the city’s West Side Vision Zero efforts, the Divvy expansion, and Slow Roll Chicago community bike rides. Pha’Tal Perkins, founder of Think Outside Da Block and a community representative for the Mayor’s Bicycle Advocacy Council, for organizing the Roll N Peace community bike rides in Englewood, and his violence prevention work with Teamwork Englewood.

ATA advocacy manager Maggie Czerwinski announced the Suburban Advocate of the Year, Wharton Sinkler, founder of the Des Plaines Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, for helping improve walking and biking safety in the northwest suburb, particularly at the S-curve along Northwest Highway.

The new board slate was then presented and approved, and ATA executive director Amy Rynell reflected on the year past. Rynell said 2020 drove home three major lessons—not necessarily new—about transit in Chicago. One, public transportation is a lifeline for Chicagoans, more than a quarter of whom don’t own cars, Two, walking and biking boomed during the pandemic, and the city must prioritize people over vehicles to make biking and walking safer for all. And three, the racial and economic inequalities plaguing our city’s transportation system were intensified by the pandemic.

Rynell then listed 10 accomplishments from 2020:

ATA campaign organizer W. Robert Schultz III briefly summarized priorities for the year to come. In light of the ongoing pandemic, ATA is pressing for more investment in bus service, with a focus on new dedicated bus lanes, fare discounts for low-income residents and all-door boarding, as well as the development of a walking and biking recovery network consisting of more protected bike lanes, Neighborhood Greenway side street routes, and off-street trails. Also pressing is the need to advocate for additional desperately needed federal funding to avert an impending public transportation funding crisis and resulting service cuts and/or fare hikes.

Schultz said the two primary concerns for ATA in the year to come are sustaining the biking and walking boom prompted by the pandemic shutdown, and ensuring the reliability and stability of public transportation. These are no small concerns to be sure, and there are large fiscal mountains to scale. It was encouraging to see a hundred-plus transportation advocates show up to support the work, albeit in little Zoom boxes.