Pickup truck driver fatally struck Michael Guzman, 31, in West Rogers Park

The driver of a pickup truck backed up into pedestrian Michael Guzman, 31, Wednesday, December 3, in West Rogers Park, killing him.

According to police, around 12:10 p.m., the motorist was reversing his vehicle in the 2700 block of West Jarvis Avenue when he struck Guzman. The location is near the intersection of Jarvis and Washtenaw Avenue, two side streets, where Rogers Elementary School is situated.

Guzman, who lived in Humboldt Park, was taken to Evanston Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled his death an accident.

This afternoon, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said they had no additional info on the case. Major Accidents Unit is investigating the fatality.

Fatality Tracker: 2020 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 31

Bicyclist: 8

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.