Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 3

Officials: Anti-deconversion ordinance will preserve housing affordability in Pilsen, 606 area (Block Club)

All of Chicago’s Slow Streets are down — here’s how to provide feedback on the program (Block Club)

Female driver, 70, killed in crash with hit-and-run driver in Loop (Sun-Times)

Red Line service halted for hours from Fullerton to Garfield due to smoke in subway (CBS)

Tinley Park considers $300K in incentives for restaurant in new apartment building by Metra stop (Tribune)

Tips on how to dress for cold weather while cycling (Daily Herald)

Metra to hold virtual Toys for Tots drive in 2020 (WGN)

ATA will be hosting an online transit justice forum on Wednesday, December 9 at 6 p.m.

