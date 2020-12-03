Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 3
- Officials: Anti-deconversion ordinance will preserve housing affordability in Pilsen, 606 area (Block Club)
- All of Chicago’s Slow Streets are down — here’s how to provide feedback on the program (Block Club)
- Female driver, 70, killed in crash with hit-and-run driver in Loop (Sun-Times)
- Red Line service halted for hours from Fullerton to Garfield due to smoke in subway (CBS)
- Tinley Park considers $300K in incentives for restaurant in new apartment building by Metra stop (Tribune)
- Tips on how to dress for cold weather while cycling (Daily Herald)
- Metra to hold virtual Toys for Tots drive in 2020 (WGN)
- ATA will be hosting an online transit justice forum on Wednesday, December 9 at 6 p.m.
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
