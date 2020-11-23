Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 23

COVID theft spike: Chicago Stolen Bike Registry has seen a 48% increase in submissions (Sun-Times)

Tribune looks at the Fair Transit South Cook pilot, launching in January

3 people injured, 1 seriously, in Schaumburg crash after driver fails to yield (CBS)

Crestwood officer seriously hurt after driver crashes into stopped squad car (ABC)

Chicago History Museum unveils plans for plaza renovation, history trail (Block Club)

New mural comes to The Plant food business incubator in Back of the Yards (Sun-Times)

Mobility justice group Equiticity hopes to raise $10K by end of the year

