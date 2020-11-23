Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 23
- COVID theft spike: Chicago Stolen Bike Registry has seen a 48% increase in submissions (Sun-Times)
- Tribune looks at the Fair Transit South Cook pilot, launching in January
- 3 people injured, 1 seriously, in Schaumburg crash after driver fails to yield (CBS)
- Crestwood officer seriously hurt after driver crashes into stopped squad car (ABC)
- Chicago History Museum unveils plans for plaza renovation, history trail (Block Club)
- New mural comes to The Plant food business incubator in Back of the Yards (Sun-Times)
- Mobility justice group Equiticity hopes to raise $10K by end of the year
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago