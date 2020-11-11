Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 11
- Rahm had a good record on transportation — should he be USDOT chief? (No.) (Chicago Mag)
- How government and private industry let Madison St. in Garfield Park crumble (Block Club)
- More information needed about airflow on Chicagoland buses and trains (ATA)
- Some city officials urge ‘s little flexibility’ on COVID restrictions to support businesses (Block Club)
- Driver charged with homicide for July crash that killed William R. Schaafsma, 58 (Sun-Times)
- Motorist charged with DUI, hit-and-run after striking unmarked car in Waukegan (Tribune)
- Passenger attacks CTA bus driver by spraying them with unknown substance (Fox)
- CTA restores Blue Line service after derailment near Harlem (Sun-Times)
- Yesterday’s high winds caused Metra service disruptions (NBC)
- Tips on using Pace paratransit service for Chicago parents
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago