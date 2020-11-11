Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 11

Rahm had a good record on transportation — should he be USDOT chief? (No.) (Chicago Mag)

How government and private industry let Madison St. in Garfield Park crumble (Block Club)

More information needed about airflow on Chicagoland buses and trains (ATA)

Some city officials urge ‘s little flexibility’ on COVID restrictions to support businesses (Block Club)

Driver charged with homicide for July crash that killed William R. Schaafsma, 58 (Sun-Times)

Motorist charged with DUI, hit-and-run after striking unmarked car in Waukegan (Tribune)

Passenger attacks CTA bus driver by spraying them with unknown substance (Fox)

CTA restores Blue Line service after derailment near Harlem (Sun-Times)

Yesterday’s high winds caused Metra service disruptions (NBC)

Tips on using Pace paratransit service for Chicago parents

