Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 3

National Lawyers Guild of Chicago speaks out against transit shutdowns (ATA)

Right-wing Illinois Policy looks at proposal to ticket drivers doing 36 in 30 zones

3 dead, including baby, in Will County crash (Sun-Times)

Driver dies after crossing center line, striking another vehicle in Waukegan (Tribune)

Attacker shot CTA bus driver with paintball gun in suburban Norridge (Fox)

Jackson Park Harbor getting $3M fix to better protect LFT from flooding (Block Club)

Pritzker says ban on indoor service will last at least another 2-3 weeks (Block Club)

