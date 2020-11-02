New Maplewood / Campbell bikeways are a youth-driven participatory budgeting project

The experiences of pre-voting-age residents are an overlooked resource when it comes to creating safe conditions for walking and biking. After all, if we want to build “eight-to-eighty” facilities suitable for everyone from young children to seniors, we need to find out what eight-year-olds and other kids need from the built environment.

While some aldermen allow constituents to vote on how all of the district’s annual $1.3 million in discretionary “menu” funds for infrastructure improvements should be spent, Martin took a different approach. He allocated $150,000 to it, and let the Youth Council from Waters Elementary, 4540 N. Campbell Ave., including students ages 12-18, propose projects, which community members then voted for.

The bikeway markings were among the winning proposals. The markings include non-protected painted bike lanes on sections where there was sufficient road width, plus shared-lane markings, aka “sharrows” (bike-and-chevron symbols), some of them superimposed on green rectangles for extra visibility.

There’s currently a Slow Street treatment on Leland, and next year the Chicago Department of Transportation will install a permanent, traffic-calmed “neighborhood greenway” route on the avenue, with a contraflow bike-lane to legalize two-way cycling. So one purpose for the new markings will be to help Waters students get to and from the school from the upcoming greenway, which will likely cross the Chicago River via Wilson Avenue. A new annex recently opened at Waters so, once the pandemic is over, the school will be busier than ever.

Mark said the new markings are intended as a conversation starter to work with CDOT on some sort of bike improvements to Montrose, which connects to the in-development 312 RiverRun north-south trail corridor. “Montrose is complicated, though, because it’s a busy two-lane street with a tight layout.”

CDOT estimated the cost of the Maplewood / Campbell project at $40,000, but it didn’t wind up costing that much. So, as a lagniappe, Martin used the surplus cash to add green paint and dashed lines to the six-way Ravenswood Avenue / Addison Street / Lincoln Avenue intersection. The markings help alert drivers to the presence of cyclists, and direct bike riders safely across the junction.