Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 16
- Reilly: Let’s review contract with J.D. Decaux, including $100K bus shelter relocation fee (Sun-Times)
- Better Streets notes that rebuilding LSD without bus lanes would be a missed opportunity (CBS)
- Woman killed, 8-year-old boy seriously injured in crash on Eisenhower (WGN)
- Driver critically injures woman walking, 33, then strikes pole in South Shore (Tribune)
- Community rallies to support baker hospitalized after driver struck her on bike and fled (Block Club)
- Chicago International Film Festival switches to car-owner only format (CBS)
- Park Ridge seeks grant for improvements to Des Plaines River Trail (Tribune)
- Path to the Shared Mobility Summit webinar: Mobility Hubs to Connect Communities on 10/27
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago