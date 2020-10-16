Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 16

Reilly: Let’s review contract with J.D. Decaux, including $100K bus shelter relocation fee (Sun-Times)

Better Streets notes that rebuilding LSD without bus lanes would be a missed opportunity (CBS)

Woman killed, 8-year-old boy seriously injured in crash on Eisenhower (WGN)

Driver critically injures woman walking, 33, then strikes pole in South Shore (Tribune)

Community rallies to support baker hospitalized after driver struck her on bike and fled (Block Club)

Chicago International Film Festival switches to car-owner only format (CBS)

Park Ridge seeks grant for improvements to Des Plaines River Trail (Tribune)

Path to the Shared Mobility Summit webinar: Mobility Hubs to Connect Communities on 10/27

