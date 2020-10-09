Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 9
- CTA begins testing new 7000-series cars on Red Line near Bryn Mawr (Trains)
- Bombardier wants to hire 300 employees, make Metra cars in Kendall County (Tribune)
- Block Club: City repeatedly breaks promises to S. Siders When approving polluters, demolitions
- Woman, 62, stabbed near 95th Street Red Line station is in good condition (ABC)
- Sadly, Willie Wilson, who paid for a lawsuit to overturn Illinois’ Stay at Home order, has COVID (ABC)
- Construction begins on TOD at former Treasure Island site in Lakeview (Block Club)
- Active Transportation Alliance virtual annual meeting Wednesday 12/2, 6-7 PM
- The Chicago World Naked Bike Ride is officially cancelled, rescheduled for 6/12/21 (Chainlink)
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago