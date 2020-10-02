Thatcher Swanson, 7, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Indiana Toll Road (NBC)

Hit-and-run driver critically injured male pedestrian in 3900 block of W. Chicago Ave. (CBS)

Police searching for 4 women accused of robbing woman at Lake Green Line stop (WGN)

Police seek suspects in robbery near 63rd Red Line station last month (Fox)

Metra completes $32.5M project to upgrade 47th, 49th Street repair facilities (Progressive Railroading)

City seeks input on how lot at Howard/Ashland, near Red Line, should be developed (Block Club)

Lightfoot says trick-or-treating is OK, releases safety guidelines (Tribune)

4 Star Family Cyclery has converted its back lot into a pumpkin patch (Block Club)

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

