  • Thatcher Swanson, 7, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Indiana Toll Road (NBC)
  • Hit-and-run driver critically injured male pedestrian in 3900 block of W. Chicago Ave. (CBS)
  • Police searching for 4 women accused of robbing woman at Lake Green Line stop (WGN)
  • Police seek suspects in robbery near 63rd Red Line station last month (Fox)
  • Metra completes $32.5M project to upgrade 47th, 49th Street repair facilities (Progressive Railroading)
  • City seeks input on how lot at Howard/Ashland, near Red Line, should be developed (Block Club)
  • Lightfoot says trick-or-treating is OK, releases safety guidelines (Tribune)
  • 4 Star Family Cyclery has converted its back lot into a pumpkin patch (Block Club)

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago

