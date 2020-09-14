Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 14

Will downtown ever fulling recover from the pandemic and looting? (Tribune)

Task Force: Chicago must build more affordable housing that Black, Latino residents can afford (WTTW)

Man stabbed in arm outside Cicero Green stop in South Austin at 3:30 PM (Sun-Times)

TIF proposed to rehab Lake Street ‘L’ bridge, Monroe Street subway (City of Chicago)

City of Chicago: Land sale would support new Auburn Park Metra station

Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve to get trail extension and pedestrian signals (Tribune)

Impromptu Mexican Independence Day caravan leads to street closures (CBS)

Equiticity, Recyclery, Working Bikes, and Southside Critical Mass, host ride on 10/2 at Palmisano Park

