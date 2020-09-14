Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 14

  • Will downtown ever fulling recover from the pandemic and looting? (Tribune)
  • Task Force: Chicago must build more affordable housing that Black, Latino residents can afford (WTTW)
  • Man stabbed in arm outside Cicero Green stop in South Austin  at 3:30 PM (Sun-Times)
  • TIF proposed to rehab Lake Street ‘L’ bridge, Monroe Street subway (City of Chicago)
  • City of Chicago: Land sale would support new Auburn Park Metra station
  • Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve to get trail extension and pedestrian signals (Tribune)
  • Impromptu Mexican Independence Day caravan leads to street closures (CBS)
  • Equiticity, Recyclery, Working Bikes, and Southside Critical Mass, host ride on 10/2 at Palmisano Park

