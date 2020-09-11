Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 11

New Loop Alliance report: downtown ped traffic and business activity are on the rise (Crain’s)

Naperville Riverwalk plan includes additional ped bridges, S. Gateway, enhanced overlooks (Tribune)

The elevated greenway is now officially called the Bloomingdale Trail, not The 606 (Block Club)

BUFI and Equiticity host Bike the Shore ride around South Shore tomorrow at 9 AM

Roll N Peace ride to promote public safety, health and wellness ride on 9/18 in Englewood

Austin Peace Ride on 9/19, leaving 10 AM from BUILD Campus, 5100 W. Harrison

La Spata, Martin, and Sigcho Lopez discuss infrastructure planning with MPC on 6 PM

