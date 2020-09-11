Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 11
- New Loop Alliance report: downtown ped traffic and business activity are on the rise (Crain’s)
- Naperville Riverwalk plan includes additional ped bridges, S. Gateway, enhanced overlooks (Tribune)
- The elevated greenway is now officially called the Bloomingdale Trail, not The 606 (Block Club)
- BUFI and Equiticity host Bike the Shore ride around South Shore tomorrow at 9 AM
- Roll N Peace ride to promote public safety, health and wellness ride on 9/18 in Englewood
- Austin Peace Ride on 9/19, leaving 10 AM from BUILD Campus, 5100 W. Harrison
- La Spata, Martin, and Sigcho Lopez discuss infrastructure planning with MPC on 6 PM
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
