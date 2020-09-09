Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 9
- ATA urges members to take city’s budget survey, push for sustainable transportation funding
- Here’s a summary of what ATA learned from its listening tour on COVID transportation
- 2 female motorists suffered head injuries in last week’s LFT crash at Belmont (ABC)
- Police: Woman robbed at knifepoint near Austin Blue Line station (Tribune)
- Installation of plastic curb-protected bike lanes on Milwaukee in Logan next week (Block Club)
- Neighbors want seating, nice lighting at upcoming Ainslie/Western plaza (Block Club)
- RTA to draft development plan for Cary Metra station (Progressive Railroading)
- If rich people flee downtown for wealthy majority-white suburbs, is that “white flight”? (Patch)
- Ronny’s Steakhouse, iconic budget eatery next to Clark/Lake stop, closing after 57 years (Eater)
- Cyclists are invited to join anti-ICE Mexican Independence Day caravan on 9/20
