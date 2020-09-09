Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 9

ATA urges members to take city’s budget survey, push for sustainable transportation funding

Here’s a summary of what ATA learned from its listening tour on COVID transportation

2 female motorists suffered head injuries in last week’s LFT crash at Belmont (ABC)

Police: Woman robbed at knifepoint near Austin Blue Line station (Tribune)

Installation of plastic curb-protected bike lanes on Milwaukee in Logan next week (Block Club)

Neighbors want seating, nice lighting at upcoming Ainslie/Western plaza (Block Club)

RTA to draft development plan for Cary Metra station (Progressive Railroading)

If rich people flee downtown for wealthy majority-white suburbs, is that “white flight”? (Patch)

Ronny’s Steakhouse, iconic budget eatery next to Clark/Lake stop, closing after 57 years (Eater)

Cyclists are invited to join anti-ICE Mexican Independence Day caravan on 9/20

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.