Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 8

  • 1 dead, 1 injured after Dan Ryan motorcycle crash throws pair onto 47th Street tracks (ABC)
  • Driver charged with DUI after reportedly injuring 2 CPD officers in Englewood (Sun-Times)
  • Young male on bike reportedly injured by SUV driver near Halsted/Archer (BLU)
  • Black cyclist who was harassed on Winnetka pier returns for a welcome ride (Tribune)
  • Blocks of Clark, Wells, Huron, and Rush in River North will be Cafe Streets all week (Loop North)
  • CBS takes a closer look at new artwork at Montrose Blue, Diversey Brown stops
  • Biking is a great way to give kids a break from remote learning (Chicago Parent)
  • Here’s how to submit a proposal for the virtual Transport Chicago conference on 10/16

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

