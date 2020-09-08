Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 8
- 1 dead, 1 injured after Dan Ryan motorcycle crash throws pair onto 47th Street tracks (ABC)
- Driver charged with DUI after reportedly injuring 2 CPD officers in Englewood (Sun-Times)
- Young male on bike reportedly injured by SUV driver near Halsted/Archer (BLU)
- Black cyclist who was harassed on Winnetka pier returns for a welcome ride (Tribune)
- Blocks of Clark, Wells, Huron, and Rush in River North will be Cafe Streets all week (Loop North)
- CBS takes a closer look at new artwork at Montrose Blue, Diversey Brown stops
- Biking is a great way to give kids a break from remote learning (Chicago Parent)
- Here’s how to submit a proposal for the virtual Transport Chicago conference on 10/16
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.