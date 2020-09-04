Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 4
- Reynaldo Soria, 88, killed while walking across LSD at Foster after reported missing (Tribune)
- Boy, 17, on motorcycle killed in Skokie after driver pulls out of lot into his path (Sun-Times)
- Rollover crash on LFT — 2nd car crash at Belmont/LSD this week (Sun-Times)
- Video shows driver dooring cyclist near Dearborn/Division (FK Law)
- Yellow Line service resumes after track switching problems in Skokie (Sun-Times)
- More background on Chicago Bike Routes app, based on John’s mellow map (Built in Chicago)
- MPC hosts its 2020 annual event “Build Back Better” on 9/15 at noon
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.