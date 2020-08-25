Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 25

ATA looks at transportation patterns among communities that were hit hardest by COVID

Metra suspends some train service to Chicago amid civil unrest after Jacob Blake shooting (NBC)

Homicide charges for man who drove into River Forest Starbucks killing 4 passengers (Sun-Times)

Metra announces changes at 87th/Pulaski, where there have been 2 deadly crashes (CBS)

RTA funds engineering for bike-ped transit access improvements in 4 communities (Mass Transit)

Consultants to begin work on pedestrian safety enhancements in downtown Oswego (Tribune)

Metra train station redesign approved by Homewood Appearance Commission (HFC)

Metra updates Hazel Crest station (Progressive Railroading)

City launches design contest to brainstorm winter outdoor dining solutions (Block Club)

Tinley Park High alum buys new bike for educator whose ride was stolen (Tribune)

