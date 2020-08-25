Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 25
- ATA looks at transportation patterns among communities that were hit hardest by COVID
- Metra suspends some train service to Chicago amid civil unrest after Jacob Blake shooting (NBC)
- Homicide charges for man who drove into River Forest Starbucks killing 4 passengers (Sun-Times)
- Metra announces changes at 87th/Pulaski, where there have been 2 deadly crashes (CBS)
- RTA funds engineering for bike-ped transit access improvements in 4 communities (Mass Transit)
- Consultants to begin work on pedestrian safety enhancements in downtown Oswego (Tribune)
- Metra train station redesign approved by Homewood Appearance Commission (HFC)
- Metra updates Hazel Crest station (Progressive Railroading)
- City launches design contest to brainstorm winter outdoor dining solutions (Block Club)
- Tinley Park High alum buys new bike for educator whose ride was stolen (Tribune)
