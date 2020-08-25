Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 25

  • ATA looks at transportation patterns among communities that were hit hardest by COVID
  • Metra suspends some train service to Chicago amid civil unrest after Jacob Blake shooting (NBC)
  • Homicide charges for man who drove into River Forest Starbucks killing 4 passengers (Sun-Times)
  • Metra announces changes at 87th/Pulaski, where there have been 2 deadly crashes (CBS)
  • RTA funds engineering for bike-ped transit access improvements in 4 communities (Mass Transit)
  • Consultants to begin work on pedestrian safety enhancements in downtown Oswego (Tribune)
  • Metra train station redesign approved by Homewood Appearance Commission (HFC)
  • Metra updates Hazel Crest station (Progressive Railroading)
  • City launches design contest to brainstorm winter outdoor dining solutions (Block Club)
  • Tinley Park High alum buys new bike for educator whose ride was stolen (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.