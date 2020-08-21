Today’s Headlines for Friday, 21
- RTA, CTA, Metra, and Pace team up to lobby for $32B for transit in COVID aid bill (Crain’s)
- Lightfoot defends ban on protests near her house, saying she regularly receives threats (Block Club)
- CPD searching for suspect after 4 homeless men stabbed, 1 fatally, in separate CTA attacks (ABC)
- Cyclist Mark Goodman, 56, died from injuries sustained in 8/1 LFT collision near Belmont (Sun-Times)
- 2 medics, 3 civilians , including a baby, injured in Chicago ambulance crash at 71st/Loomis (CBS)
- Boy, 17, in fair condition after driver struck him last night as he was biking on LSD near North (CBS)
- Hazel Crest Metra station renovation complete (Tribune)
- Neighbor installs fetching stick library for dogs on Uptown pedestrian mall (Block Club)
- 5th annual We Keep You Rollin’ Legacy Ride 8/29, 9 AM in Golden Gate Park
