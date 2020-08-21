Today’s Headlines for Friday, 21

RTA, CTA, Metra, and Pace team up to lobby for $32B for transit in COVID aid bill (Crain’s)

Lightfoot defends ban on protests near her house, saying she regularly receives threats (Block Club)

CPD searching for suspect after 4 homeless men stabbed, 1 fatally, in separate CTA attacks (ABC)

Cyclist Mark Goodman, 56, died from injuries sustained in 8/1 LFT collision near Belmont (Sun-Times)

2 medics, 3 civilians , including a baby, injured in Chicago ambulance crash at 71st/Loomis (CBS)

Boy, 17, in fair condition after driver struck him last night as he was biking on LSD near North (CBS)

Hazel Crest Metra station renovation complete (Tribune)

Neighbor installs fetching stick library for dogs on Uptown pedestrian mall (Block Club)

5th annual We Keep You Rollin’ Legacy Ride 8/29, 9 AM in Golden Gate Park

