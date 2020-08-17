Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 17

City lifts restrictions to Loop bridges, streets, CTA stops (Sun-Times)

Letter from ATA: Shutting down transit is unfair to Chicagoans who need it most (Sun-Times)

Chicagoland transit’s fate tied to trust — and probably federal cash (Sun-Times)

Longtime Little Village nut vendor Jose Almanza, 67, killed by driver fleeing police (Tribune)

Hit-and-run driver killed Radame Morales on 4000 block of West Division (Sun-Times)

Police: Man in serious condition after being stabbed across neck on 63rd Street bus (WGN)

Chicagoans discuss how COVID is making them switch from CTA to bikes and scooters (NPR)

The Daily Herald launches a new column about suburban biking by Ralph Banasiak

