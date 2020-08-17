Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 17
- City lifts restrictions to Loop bridges, streets, CTA stops (Sun-Times)
- Letter from ATA: Shutting down transit is unfair to Chicagoans who need it most (Sun-Times)
- Chicagoland transit’s fate tied to trust — and probably federal cash (Sun-Times)
- Longtime Little Village nut vendor Jose Almanza, 67, killed by driver fleeing police (Tribune)
- Hit-and-run driver killed Radame Morales on 4000 block of West Division (Sun-Times)
- Police: Man in serious condition after being stabbed across neck on 63rd Street bus (WGN)
- Chicagoans discuss how COVID is making them switch from CTA to bikes and scooters (NPR)
- The Daily Herald launches a new column about suburban biking by Ralph Banasiak
