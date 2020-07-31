Today’s Headlines for July 31

Nightly O’Hare stop checkpoint will restrict terminal access to ticketed passengers, employees (Sun-Times)

Driver fleeing police in Elgin struck 2 cyclists, killing Sandra Sampey, 52 (Sun-Times)

Intoxicated driver allegedly killed friend in crash after fleeing from police (Sun-Times)

Man, 31, in critical condition after being struck at or near massive Devon/Sheridan intersection (Sun-Times)

Hit-and-run driver ran red light in Grand Crossing, injuring another motorist (Sun-Times)

Chicago’s 3rd Columbus statue in the South Chicago neighborhood has been taken down ( NBC

Innertown Pub says it needs a cafe permit to stay in business, city won’t issue one (Block Club)

Bike the Boulevard ride 8:30 tonight will go from Douglas Park to Garfield Park (Block Club)

This year’s Illinois Bike Summit on 9/15 will be held online, with an equity focus (ATA)

