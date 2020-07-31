Today’s Headlines for July 31

  • Nightly O’Hare stop checkpoint will restrict terminal access to ticketed passengers, employees (Sun-Times)
  • Driver fleeing police in Elgin struck 2 cyclists, killing Sandra Sampey, 52 (Sun-Times)
  • Intoxicated driver allegedly killed friend in crash after fleeing from police (Sun-Times)
  • Man, 31, in critical condition after being struck at or near massive Devon/Sheridan intersection (Sun-Times)
  • Hit-and-run driver ran red light in Grand Crossing, injuring another motorist (Sun-Times)
  • Chicago’s 3rd Columbus statue in the South Chicago neighborhood has been taken down (NBC
  • Innertown Pub says it needs a cafe permit to stay in business, city won’t issue one (Block Club)
  • Bike the Boulevard ride 8:30 tonight will go from Douglas Park to Garfield Park (Block Club)
  • This year’s Illinois Bike Summit on 9/15 will be held online, with an equity focus (ATA)

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

